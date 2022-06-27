The Unicoi County Commission presented the county’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget during their meeting Monday.
The current proposed budget does not include a section for nonprofits, though nonprofits will still receive the same allotment from the county as last year, according to budget and finance committee chairman Stephen Hendrix.
Nonprofits will instead be funded separately using American Rescue Act Plan grant funding.
“The decision from the committee on the way the budget is being presented is that we will fund what is required by law on the nonprofit section side,” said Hendrix. “However, all of our other nonprofits that we generally give funding to will continue at the level that was requested last year. We would just use ARP funding to do that instead of general tax dollars.”
Commissioners Marie Rice and Jason Harris expressed concerns about the commission’s ability to continue funding nonprofits after the ARPA funding runs out.
“My whole thing is, what are we going to do next year and the next year?” Harris said. “We’ve got $120,000 some saved this year, but this time next year we may be able to use those funds again next year for one more year, but what are we going to do after that? We’ll have to go back and cut all nonprofits out to zero or we’re going to be raising taxes.”
Rice also said she felt the medical insurance line item in the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department budget was excessive. The line was increased from last year to $150,000.
“That budget, by going to $150,000, we’re really upping it quite a bit,” Rice said. “And if we have $71,000 left over (in the current 2021-22 fiscal year budget), to me that’s excessive as far as the amount that’s just carried over.”
Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely said in previous years the line item had been budgeted as if the department was 100% fully staffed, though it had never been.
The new budget takes into account the amount that was actually spent during the last three years.
The budget passed 6-2 with Harris and Rice voting no and will be presented to the public in a newspaper in general circulation in Unicoi County.
Also during the meeting, the commission discussed providing the Unicoi County Public Library with a grant to replace six HVAC units.
The cost of the repairs is quoted at $67,808.
Commissioner Matthew Rice moved to approve half, roughly $34,000, from the ARP funds to repair the units, though the commission requested the library seek out additional bids.
“This is to get them started,” he said.
The next Unicoi County Commission meeting will be July 25 at 6 p.m. in the Unicoi County Courthouse.