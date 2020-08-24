ERWIN - The Unicoi County Commission on Monday authorized the expenditure of more than $363,000 for capital projects to be paid for with federal CARES Act funding and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s financial stimulus grant program to help local governments through the pandemic.
Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely told the commission the expenditures include some items that have already been completed with funds included in last year’s county budget for which the county will be reimbursed by the state and federal relief programs.
Items to be reimbursed with CARES Act funding include more than $20,000 for new computer servers for the County Trustee and County Clerk’s office, a $7,887 update to the county website, home workstations for the Mayor, County Clerk, Clerk and Master and Assessor of Property, internet and security upgrades for the Register of Deeds office, glass partitions installed in several county offices and nearly $3,000 for COVID-19 supplies for the Sheriff’s Department.
Expenditures to be covered by the governor’s grant program include $91,000 for a new school bus, $75,000 for two new or used vehicles for Sheriff’s Department investigators, $25,000 for electrical and security upgrades for the Sheriff’s Department, $19,000 for a vehicle for the Property Assessor’s office, $17,574 for a heat and air system for the Sheriff’s Department and $11,000 for search and rescue gear.
Evely said the government prefers the projects be completed before the funds are approved for reimbursement to county. He said other grant funding will be available if the reimbursements are not approved.
In other business, Evely updated the commission on the ongoing search for a new Emergency Management Agency director to replace the late EMA Director Ed Herndon who died unexpectedly earlier this year.
Evely said the county has received resumes from 11 applicants and selected three or four candidates to be interviewed.
In the interim, he said, former Sheriff’s Deputy Jimmy Erwin is doing a good job filling the post temporarily. “We do have substantial interest in the position,” Evely said.