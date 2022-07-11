There will be no tax increases for Unicoi County residents in the new fiscal year.
The Unicoi County Commission approved the county’s 2022-23 fiscal year operating budget and tax rate during a called meeting on Monday.
As part of the budget, the county’s tax rate will be set at $2.35. The rate is a 50-cent decrease from the current rate of $2.85.
“It brings in the same number of dollars, or it’s as close to that figure without going over as you can get, so no tax increase,” said Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely.
The tax rate was approved 6-1 with commissioner Marie Rice voting no and commissioners Brian Delp and Matthew Rice absent.
The 2022-23 fiscal year budget was also approved during the meeting.
Commissioners voted 5-2 to approve the budget with commissioners Marie Rice and Jason Harris voting no.
Rice stated one of the reasons she voted no is because nonprofits are not included in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. Instead, nonprofits will be funded separately in the same amount as last year using American Rescue Act funding.
“We didn’t do the nonprofits in this budget, and I felt like we should put it in there,” said Rice. “And we had some salary increases that were excessive in my opinion. So, therefore I voted against it.”