Unicoi County Commissioners

Unicoi County commissioners voted to pay employee health insurance increases during Monday’s commission meeting.

 KAYLA HACKNEY/johnson city press

The Unicoi County Commission waived their agenda during Monday’s meeting to address an issue with the heat pump in the county courthouse.

Commissioners voted to allow Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely to spend up to $40,000 to replace the failing heat pump. The funds will come from the county’s opioid settlement funds.

