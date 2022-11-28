featured Unicoi County Commission approves heat pump replacement cost By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com Kayla Hackney Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 28, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Unicoi County commissioners voted to pay employee health insurance increases during Monday’s commission meeting. KAYLA HACKNEY/johnson city press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Unicoi County Commission waived their agenda during Monday’s meeting to address an issue with the heat pump in the county courthouse.Commissioners voted to allow Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely to spend up to $40,000 to replace the failing heat pump. The funds will come from the county’s opioid settlement funds.Evely told the commission he believed the units could be replaced within three to four weeks.“The units are in stock and we have to choose a vendor, but I would anticipate within three to four weeks max,” said Evely.Also during the meeting, commissioners voted to pay health insurance increases for courthouse, sheriff’s department, 911, health department and highway department employees from January until June.The total cost of the health insurance increases is $26,220. The increases will be paid out of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.“That way there will be no health insurance increases for our employees,” said Commissioner Loren Thomas.The next Unicoi County Commission meeting will be held Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Unicoi County Courthouse.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Unicoi County Commission Heat Pump Health Insurance Economics Finance Commerce Politics Garland Evely Employee Replacement Cost Increase Kayla Hackney Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Kayla Hackney Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR