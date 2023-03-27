The Unicoi County Commission approved a grant contract between Tennessee Department of Health and the county during Monday’s meeting.
The grant funds would go toward renovations at the Unicoi County Health Department.
“The most serious thing is a new roof,” Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely said. “We’re gonna replace the rest of the HVAC units. There are three additional units that need to be replaced. They’re also going to reconfigure their lab into a more workable situation there.”
The grant will total $383,200 with a $127,700 match from the county. The county’s portion will come from the its American Rescue Plan Act funding. Evely told the commission an additional $112,000 had also become available for the project.
“It gives us a total budget of a little over $600,000 to work with on those renovations,” Evely said.
The motion to approve the contract was made by Commissioner John Mosley and seconded by Commissioner Jamie Harris. The contract was approved unanimously.
“We’re looking forward to getting that done,” Evely said.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to re-enter into an interlocal agreement between themselves, the town of Unicoi and the town of Erwin for 911 services. The agreement allows the county and two towns to split the costs of 911 services for all Unicoi County residents.
The next Unicoi County Commission meeting will take place on April 24 at 6 p.m. at the Unicoi County Courthouse.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering both Johnson City and Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
