The Unicoi County Animal Shelter is hosting a chili cookoff to raise money to help with shelter expenses.
UCAS Director Pam Harris said everyone is welcome to enter the chili cookoff. To enter, contestants must pay a $10 entrance fee and provide a list of ingredients in their chili in case of allergies. The chili will be judged by the public.
“The public is welcome to come in and we have either eat-in or take-out available and it’s $10,” said Harris. “And that includes taste testing, a bowl of your favorite chili, crackers, cookies, things like that. And then they get to vote at the end.”
There will be prizes given out to first and second place winners.
Harris said the cookoff helps raise critical funds for the shelter. And with kitten season here, those funds are more needed than ever.
‘We only get a partial amount of our payroll,” Harris said. “Everything else we have to fundraise for, including our electric bill, water, internet. So vet care we get nothing for – everything for that comes from fundraising. So fundraising is so crucial to us just to keep our doors open.
The UCAS chili cookoff will take place on March 31 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Erwin Town Hall. To enter the cookoff as a contestant, visit the UCAS to pre-register.