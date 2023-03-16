The Unicoi County Animal Shelter is hosting a chili cookoff to raise money to help with shelter expenses.

UCAS Director Pam Harris said everyone is welcome to enter the chili cookoff. To enter, contestants must pay a $10 entrance fee and provide a list of ingredients in their chili in case of allergies. The chili will be judged by the public.

