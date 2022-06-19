Kitten season is upon animal shelters across the country, and staff members at Unicoi County Animal Shelter are making it through one call at a time.
Kitten season is the time between February and September when shelters often become overrun with pregnant cats, cats who have recently given birth and kittens.
Unicoi County Animal Shelter Director Kevin King said the shelter currently has around 150 cats in its custody and can see up to 450 cats and kittens a year. And calls for help from the community keep coming in.
“Our population isn’t even that big,” King said. “Washington County, Carter County, Greene County — they’re going to have more.”
Dealing with an influx of felines is time consuming, but King said the most difficult part of kitten season is the emotional toll it takes on himself and his staff.
“Nobody’s working in the shelter because they hate animals,” King said. “We all love animals and we’re all doing the best we can, but you have them messaging you all hours of the night and you’re trying to save one after the other just died in your arms that day.”
The UCAS, like many other shelters in the region, operates on a budget that does not cover the majority of the expenses it faces. Aside from a portion of payroll, the shelter raises funds to cover food, litter, veterinarian bills and other necessary expenses.
King said kitten season can often exhaust the shelter’s on-hand funds and supplies, and sometimes it still isn’t enough.
“Somebody brings you a lone kitten that’s five weeks old and it’s got an upper respiratory (infection) and you take it to the vet and you spend money and money and money, and sometimes they don’t make it,” King said. “Sometimes it doesn’t matter what you do. And we’re asking shelters and employees and even community members to take on that burden when we’re all underfunded.”
King said one of the best ways to help shelters like the UCAS during kitten season is to volunteer as a foster. A foster takes a cat, kitten or multiple kittens into their home and provides care while the shelter provides all necessary supplies and covers all vet expenses.
Donations of supplies and cash also help the shelter. Kitten food and litter are high priority needs for the shelter during kitten season.
“The community is in this with the shelter,” King said. “We’re stuck in this together.”
For more information about fostering a cat or making a donation, call the shelter at (423) 743-3071.