The Unicoi County Animal Shelter is giving locals the opportunity to sponsor one of their newly repaired kennels.
Kennels can be sponsored by individuals, businesses or as a memorial at a cost of $500 for one calendar year. Sponsored kennels will feature a metal sign with the sponsor’s name. At the end of the year, sponsorships can be renewed or the signs can be taken by the sponsor as a keepsake.
UCAS Director Kevin King said fundraisers like the kennel sponsorships are vital to keeping the shelter in action.
According to King, UCAS receives only a portion of its payroll from local municipal bodies. All costs associated with the animals at the shelter, including food and medical bills for the animals, as well as building maintenance and upkeep and even the monthly electricity bill, must be raised by shelter staff. King said the money raised from the kennel sponsorships will go toward providing for the needs of the animals in the shelter.
“We need the money desperately like any other shelter,” King said.
At the end of the sponsorship year, King said the shelter will provide statistics to sponsors about how many animals were adopted from their sponsored kennel.
“We’ve got some long-time animals, I hope they all get adopted tomorrow, but you might sponsor one and it might be there six or seven months,” King said. “And people would know that they’re helping that one animal keep getting a chance.”
The kennel sponsorships are just one of the fundraisers UCAS is participating in, though. From noon until 4 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in Johnson City is donating 15% of its sales to the Unicoi County shelter.
The Freddy’s fundraiser applies to dine-in, carryout and drive-thru orders and all customers need to do is mention UCAS.
“They reached out and wanted to help us, which I thought was really cool, and the first Saturday we got like a $400 donation from them,’’ King said.
To participate in the Freddy’s fundraiser all patrons need to do is show, mention the UCAS fundraiser and make a purchase. To sponsor a kennel or for more information, King said to call the shelter at (423) 743-3071.