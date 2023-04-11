The Unicoi County Animal Shelter is concerned about a potential cut in their funding allocation from the town of Unicoi.
Shelter Director Pam Harris said that during the most recent Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshop, aldermen discussed potentially cutting the shelter’s funding down from $45,000 a year to $30,000 in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget. The money is allocated by the town to go toward salaries for shelter employees.
“$15,000 for a small shelter like ours is huge,” Harris said. “That is basically one of my part-time employees. I have eight part-time employees and only two-full time, and that’s a year’s salary for them. So that means we’d either have to lose an employee or reduce vet care. We’d have to make a cut somewhere. I just don’t know how we’ll make it without that $15,000.”
Harris said the shelter already operates on an extremely tight budget. In fact, Harris said she and shelter staff have to fundraise the majority of their operational costs.
“Last month I had to make a plea because we completely ran out of dog food and my employees were having to go and pay for it out of their own pocket,” said Harris. “And they only make $9.75 an hour.”
Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen made a statement via social media to town citizens about the potential cut in funding.
“The BMA in Unicoi has a financial responsibility to its citizens,” Bullen said in her statement. “That is the root of our purpose – to serve the citizens of the town. We are currently working on our 23-24 budget. It is not complete. We are committed to doing what we believe is best for our town.”
In her statement, Bullen also said she had previously served on the animal shelter board and understood their financial difficulties.
Bullen told the Johnson City Press that she had no comment on the specifics concerning the budget, but said it was a work in progress and that it had not yet been completed in a final version to be submitted for approval.
Harris said she hopes citizens will speak up in support of the shelter.
“I would love for people to reach out to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen with the town of Unicoi just expressing how they feel about it and how important our shelter is to the community,” Harris said.
The final Unicoi budget workshop will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center. The next Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be April 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.