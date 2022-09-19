Unicoi BMA

Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen and Alderman Judy Ray are shown during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

 KAYLA HACKNEY/Johnson city press

The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rezone property in town during their meeting Monday.

The property located on Unicoi Drive will be rezoned from B-3 Intermediate Business to A-1 General Agriculture.

