The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rezone property in town during their meeting Monday.
The property located on Unicoi Drive will be rezoned from B-3 Intermediate Business to A-1 General Agriculture.
Alderman Judy Ray made the motion to rezone the property and the motion was seconded by Alderman Wanda Radford. The motion passed unanimously on its first reading.
Also during the meeting, the board failed to make a motion on a maximum of 4% privilege tax on hotel, motel and lodging stays. Because it failed to draw a motion, it will not move forward.
This was the second attempt to bring the tax before the board. It failed to receive a motion during a previous board meeting.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to hire a civil engineer to look at phase two of the Massachusetts Avenue project.
Phase one of the project will be handled by Erwin Utilities and paid for by Unicoi County through funding received from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
“(Phase one) was from Jess Hopson down to the overpass,” said Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen. “Phase two would be the portion of Massachusetts (Avenue) back up toward the railroad tracks. And it is going to require a different process for funding and whatnot. The way that TDEC money could be spent had just some really rigid guidelines and it met the criteria for that plan that is in place. This second conderation for phase two will consider a new funding source.”
The motion to hire a civil engineer was approved unanimously.
The next Unicoi BMA meeting will be Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.
