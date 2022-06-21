The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve the town’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget with an amendment during Monday’s meeting.
The amendment would move money the town received from the American Rescue Plan Act into the proper fiscal year in which it will be spent. The town has received one ARPA payment and expects to receive another in November.
“Those adjustments are all going to be made so that when ARPA money is going to be spent in 2022 before June 30 of this year, it will come out of this year’s budget,” said Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen. “And any ARPA money we anticipate coming after July 1 will come out of the 2022-23 (budget).
Also during the meeting, the board voted to rezone a single property on Unicoi Drive from B-2 Central Business to R-2 Medium Density Residential.
The motion to approve the rezoning was made by Vice Mayor Roger Cooper with the contingency that all necessary inspections, including electrical, would be completed and returned to the board before their July meeting. The approval was also contingent upon the property being sold and closed upon within the span of a year. If the property is not sold within the year timeframe, the zoning will revert back to B-2.
“It is true that that property has been for sale as a commercial property for many years,” said Bullen. “Multiple realtors. The signs would change periodically. It is also true that there is a housing shortage. Houses are in demand.”
Alderman Debbie Bennett was the only member of the board to vote against approving the rezoning request.
“It is prime commercial land and maybe other things can be done to make it sell commercially,” said Bennett. “As we’ve been in a slump and as we head into the possibility of a recession we don’t know what’s out there for us, but we certainly have to be aware that we have very limited space for our town and we have very limited opportunities to make sure that we use it to the best of our ability.”
The motion to approve the rezoning passed 4-1 and will go before the board for a second reading in July. The next Unicoi BMA meeting will be July 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the town’s Tourist Information Center.