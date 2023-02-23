Bullen and Hughes

Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen praised Unicoi Police Chief Nick Hughes for his actions during a severe car accident in the town in early February.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to sanction the 2023 Freedom Fest during their meeting on Thursday.

The fourth of July celebration event is hosted by the town of Unicoi every year.

