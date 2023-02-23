The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to sanction the 2023 Freedom Fest during their meeting on Thursday.
The fourth of July celebration event is hosted by the town of Unicoi every year.
While the festival is typically held at Unicoi Elementary School, planned construction on the school’s gymnasium may force the festival to relocate.
“There is a possibility that we will not be able to use those grounds contingent on construction,” said event organizer Laura Rogers. “Hopefully that won’t be the case, but if it does happen to be the case, we do have a backup spot in mind. But hopefully that won’t be an issue.”
The board voted to sanction the festival unanimously.
Also during the meeting, Mayor Kathy Bullen commended Unicoi Police Chief Nick Hughes for his actions during a severe car accident in the town involving two juveniles earlier this month.
“From the day we hired you we knew you were a fine man and law enforcement officer,” said Bullen. “There is no doubt your service comes from the heart. The comfort and emotional support that you offered this severely injured young man in the accident was service above and beyond the call of duty. You held his hand and prayed for him. He clung to you for support while he feared for his life. You were his rock.”
The next Unicoi BMA meeting will be held on March 20 at 5:30 p.m.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
