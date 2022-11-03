The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard from residents on the potential rezoning of the former Budget Inn property during a public forum on Thursday.
The property is zoned R-1 low residential, but new property owner, Shawn Miller, is requesting it be rezoned R-2 medium residential in order to convert the property into apartments.
The rezoning agenda item came before the BMA during its October meeting, but it died after no motion was made.
The BMA heard from 11 town residents in opposition to the rezoning during the forum. Many expressed concerns about the safety of the building as well as potential future residents of the property.
“When the Budget Inn was up and running and operating — we live right there on hole one out on the golf course — there was somebody who was clearly doped up on drugs and running around the golf course with my kids playing in the background and scared my kids to death,” Eric Crawford said. “And I just know that with what this guy wants to do project-wise, I know he probably has good intentions, but in all honesty we’re going to get the same troubles we’ve had there before.”
Allison Woodward said she felt the land should only accommodate development that falls into the pre-existing R-1 zoning.
“We want future development as a community, and it is of my opinion altering the zoning to accommodate any development other than R-1 single family residential should not be made permissible,” Woodward said.
Another resident spoke about the need to take action to get rid of the building.
“I’m opposed to what Mr. Miller wants to do, but I would like to see something done,” Sharon Hopson said. “Whether it be level it, put houses there, you know, put a couple houses there. They are already building some homes there in the front. They’re going to build some homes on the backside, so let’s try that and see where that goes.”
Laura Meade, Miller’s real estate agent, spoke in favor of the rezoning at the forum.
“You have somebody that wants to do something with this structure so let’s do something and zone it correctly to by definition what it actually is,” Meade said. “But let someone who is experienced, who is very well experienced, do something proper with this building.”
Following the comments from town residents, Miller was given the opportunity to respond.
“Structural repairs have to be done before I can get an occupancy permit,” Miller said. “So people saying we’re just lipstick pigs and paint, no. All that has to be done, all that has to be inspected by state inspectors, fire marshals, the list is crazy long.”
The rezoning will go back before the Unicoi BMA during its next meeting on Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the tourist information center.