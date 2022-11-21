UNICOI — The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to deny a proposed rezoning of the old Budget Inn property during its meeting on Monday.

The proposal would have rezoned property located at 185 Golf Course Drive, the site of the former Budget Inn, from R-1 low density residential to R-2 medium density residential and would have allowed the building’s new owner to convert the dilapidated former motel into apartments.

