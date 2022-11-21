Unicoi Alderman Wanda Radford, left, and Alderman Kevin McInturff were sworn into their positions by Mayor Kathy Bullen at Monday’s meeting. Radford and McIntuff won election to their seats in the Nov. 8 general election.
UNICOI — The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to deny a proposed rezoning of the old Budget Inn property during its meeting on Monday.
The proposal would have rezoned property located at 185 Golf Course Drive, the site of the former Budget Inn, from R-1 low density residential to R-2 medium density residential and would have allowed the building’s new owner to convert the dilapidated former motel into apartments.
A public forum was held earlier in the month to allow residents to speak about the proposed rezoning in which the majority of the comments were in opposition to the project.
“For all of the months that we have discussed this at meetings — BMA meetings, planning meetings, citizen forums,” said Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen. “There has just been a whole lot of time spent listening and talking about this.”
Vice Mayor Roger Cooper made the motion to deny the rezoning with a second from Alderman Wanda Radford. The motion to deny the rezoning passed unanimously.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to apply for a grant to help pay for repairs to Massachusetts Avenue.
If approved, the $630,000 Community Development Block Grant would require a match from the town of at least 12% of the total project cost.
“These funds would not be awarded until late 2023 ... it would be 2024 before we were able to work on them to get a project underway,” Bullen said.
The BMA also voted to hire a civil engineering firm to oversee the second phase of the Massachusetts Avenue project if the town receives the grant.
Radford and Kevin McInturff, who won seats in the Nov. 8 general election, were also sworn in during Monday’s meeting.
The next Unicoi BMA meeting will be held Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.