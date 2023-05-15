The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on Monday to approve the first reading of the town’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
Included in the budget is a $15,000 cut in funding for the Unicoi County Animal Shelter — a decision that has faced a lot of criticism within the community.
“I think we have to be conservative and responsible, and I think that’s what we are being,” said Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen. “And I can’t go buy every dress off the rack that I like. I have to say no sometimes. So we’ve had to say no to some things or reduce some things, and it’s being responsible for the money that belongs to the citizens. It don’t belong to us. It belongs to the citizens who live in this town. And we are responsible to make choices about how that money is spent.”
The BMA voted during their April meeting to draft a new interlocal agreement that would change the percentage of funding each municipality is responsible for giving to the animal shelter based on population. The board had hoped to have the agreement in place before the beginning of the 2023-24 fiscal year, but Bullen said it had to be delayed.
“If I knew that I had more support, especially from the county, I would have pursued it,” Bullen said. “But that support just is not there. So we’re going to move ahead with our budget, with our cut in the animal shelter funding, and I would intend that by the end of the next fiscal year that a new interlocal agreement will be in place.”
The BMA voted to approve the 2023-24 fiscal year budget unanimously. The budget must go through and be approved on a second reading.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to approve an agreement with ArchiveSocial to archive social media posts from town social media accounts.
“It’s just an archiving software that will take comments and posts off of social media, even if they are deleted, and archives them for compliance with the Public Records Act,” said Unicoi Communications Director Laura Rogers.
ArchiveSocial’s services will cost the town $4,188 a year with an additional one-time fee of $500.
The agreement with ArchiveSocial was approved 3-2 with Aldermen Debbie Lemmon and Wanda Radford voting no. Both aldermen said the reason for their vote had to do with the cost of the program.
“We just balanced our budget,” Lemmon said. “We just cut several programs (for) which there was a lot of controversy, a lot of hard feelings for that, so we’re trying to hold the line so we’re not going too far over. I think it’s probably something we could look at for the future, but for now, I just felt like it was not a good thing for us to be adding to it at this point.”
The next Unicoi BMA meeting will be June 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.