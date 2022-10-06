Eric Henderson of Nashville discovered he was owed $642 after visiting the Unclaimed Property Division's booth at the Tennessee State Fair. The booth will be set up at the Unicoi County Apple Festival Friday and Saturday.
Those heading to the Unicoi County Apple Festival this weekend may find themselves reunited with some long lost cash.
The Tennessee Department of Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division will have a booth at the Apple Festival on Friday and Saturday to help reunite Tennesseans like Eric Henderson of Nashville with property they may have forgotten about.
Henderson stopped by the unclaimed property division's booth at the Tennessee State Fair and discovered he was owed $642.
“I came to the Tennessee Unclaimed Property booth at the Wilson County Fair and found out I have $642 in unclaimed property,” Henderson said. “Everybody possibly has something out there that’s available for them.”
The unclaimed property comes from businesses and organizations that turn property over to the state when they cannot reunite it with its rightful owner.
According to the unclaimed property division, there is roughly $1,131,489 in unclaimed property waiting to be recovered in Unicoi County. Between Unicoi, Johnson, Carter, Sullivan and Washington and Greene counties, there is $33.7 million, and there is over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed throughout the whole state.
The unclaimed property booth will be set up at the Unicoi County Apple Festival from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Those not attending the Apple Festival can check for forgotten property by visiting ClaimItTN.org