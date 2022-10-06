Unclaimed Property

Eric Henderson of Nashville discovered he was owed $642 after visiting the Unclaimed Property Division's booth at the Tennessee State Fair. The booth will be set up at the Unicoi County Apple Festival Friday and Saturday.

 Contributed

Those heading to the Unicoi County Apple Festival this weekend may find themselves reunited with some long lost cash.

The Tennessee Department of Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division will have a booth at the Apple Festival on Friday and Saturday to help reunite Tennesseans like Eric Henderson of Nashville with property they may have forgotten about.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 