Matthew McNeish and Jocelyn Jarnigan display their state championship banners from this year’s state SkillsUSA competition. Both advanced to national competition, where McNeish finished 6th in the nation in collision damage appraisal and Jarnigan finished 3rd and won the bronze medal in welding sculpture.
ELIZABETHTON — After winning gold medals in SkillsUSA competition at the state level this year, Unaka High School students Matthew McNeish and Jocelyn Jarnigan enjoyed another successful week at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta.
McNeish finished 6th in the nation in collision damage appraisal. Jarnigan reached the medal round, taking home the bronze medal in welding sculpture. Both said they enjoyed the big week of competition, but both think they could have done even better.
McNeish has actually done better. As a sophmore in the 2021 national SkillsUSA competition he finished fifth. Now, a senior, with two gold medals in state competition and a 5th and 6th place finish in the nation, McNeish plans to use his experience to have his best year of competition. Jarnigan sad she also felt she could have done better and she cried about not doing better after she saw some of the movement that had been designed into some of the competing sculptures. But Jarnigan was inspired by the mountains and waterfalls that are so near her high school. She captured the natural surroundings of the region in her nearly 50-pound sculpture, using welding rods, nuts, bolts and other metal pieces.
For Jarnigan, her bronze medal is as far as she can go as a high school competitor. She graduated from Unaka this past spring. She will now enroll in the welding program at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. To assist in her education, her success in SkillsUSA competition has brought her scholarships. She was also awarded a new Miller welder for her finish in the welding sculpture competition. Her skill has also led to a full-time job with A.Y. McDonald, a leading manufacturer of water works, plumbing pumps, and natural gas products. Jarnigan said the company will work with her to ensure she can continue her education in welding. One advantage is that the college she is attending and the factory where she is working are near each other in the Watauga Industrial Park.
McNeish has also had job offers as a result of his success in collision damage appraisal at SkillsUSA competition. After his success as a sophomore, he received a job offer from CCC, one of the largest collision appraisers. The company wanted him to move to the Midwest.
As both McNeish and Jarnigan look forward to their future, they still have fond memories of their week of competition this past year. Even though McNeish was a top finisher the year before, he said he was still impressed by how big the national competition is.
“The convention was huge. He said the State Farm Arena is impressive and the 47-floor hotel where they stayed was overwhelming. He said the first day was spent in orientation, making sure the contestants understood the proper uniform they were required to wear in the competition and when each contestant was scheduled to be at interviews and competitions.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.