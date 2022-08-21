Unaka High School

Matthew McNeish and Jocelyn Jarnigan display their state championship banners from this year’s state SkillsUSA competition. Both advanced to national competition, where McNeish finished 6th in the nation in collision damage appraisal and Jarnigan finished 3rd and won the bronze medal in welding sculpture.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — After winning gold medals in SkillsUSA competition at the state level this year, Unaka High School students Matthew McNeish and Jocelyn Jarnigan enjoyed another successful week at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta.

McNeish finished 6th in the nation in collision damage appraisal. Jarnigan reached the medal round, taking home the bronze medal in welding sculpture. Both said they enjoyed the big week of competition, but both think they could have done even better.

