Unicoi County’s First Responders Support Team will host the third annual First Responders Appreciation Dinner on Saturday.
UC FRST President Laura Elliott said the yearly event is held to show thanks to those who serve Unicoi County.
Unicoi County’s First Responders Support Team will host the third annual First Responders Appreciation Dinner on Saturday.
UC FRST President Laura Elliott said the yearly event is held to show thanks to those who serve Unicoi County.
“It’s just to come together as a community to honor and show our support and appreciation to the first responders,” said Elliott. “People don’t realize just what a lot of these responders put on the line for us — people they don’t even know.”
The appreciation dinner has previously been held in downtown Erwin in the summer months, but Elliott said the group has made some changes to the dinner.
First responders will be served a chili dinner complete with toppings and dessert. The event will be hosted by the Unicoi County Public Library.
“We’re really honored to be a part of it because the first responders do all kinds of things for us,” said Suzy Bomgardner, the director of the UCPL. “They came and hung our flag, they came and did a touch-a-truck event for us over the summer. They are constantly doing kind things for the library and this was one of our ways of being able to say, ‘Hey, thank you. We really appreciate who you are and what you do for our community.’”
There will also be a drawing for 40 $25 Food City gift cards. The gift cards were donated by the Erwin Elks Lodge. First responders who are unable to attend the event because of work may still be entered into the drawing.
“We know a lot of the first responders can’t make it because they’re on duty, so anyone can sign them up and they can still win whether they are here or not,” said Elliott.
The dinner will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Unicoi County Public Library. The public is welcome to attend the event to meet with local first responders. Those interested in volunteering for the event can contact the UCPL at (423) 743-6533.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.