FR Appreciation Dinner 2020 2

UC FRST will host their annual First Responders Appreciation Dinner on Saturday.

 Contributed

Unicoi County’s First Responders Support Team will host the third annual First Responders Appreciation Dinner on Saturday.

UC FRST President Laura Elliott said the yearly event is held to show thanks to those who serve Unicoi County.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you