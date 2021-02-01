East Tennessee State University’s College of Nursing is ranked nationally among U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Online Programs.
ETSU ranked No. 16 among the “Best Online Master’s in Nursing Administration Programs” and No. 75 among the “Best Online Master’s in Nursing” programs.
“These rankings are a testament to our dedicated, well-prepared faculty and their expertise in their teaching areas,” said Dr. Myra Carew, associate dean for the ETSU College of Nursing. “Not only did we move up in our ranking this year for our Master of Science in Nursing, but for the first time, we have earned a national ranking for our nursing administration concentration, making us the only Tennessee program ranked in nursing administration.”
ETSU College of Nursing has an extensive offering of online programs, including the MSN, the Doctor of Nursing Practice and the PhD. These programs are offered online with the exception of the clinical experience component that is required to be live/face-to-face for graduate programs.
Several concentrations are offered online in the MSN program, including family nurse practitioner, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, nursing education and nursing administration. ETSU currently has more than 200 students enrolled in its award-winning online MSN program.
The DNP concentrations offered online include family nurse practitioner, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, adult gerontology primary care nurse practitioner and executive leadership.
“No matter which concentration our students select, the ETSU College of Nursing offers many research opportunities with faculty, as well as our seven nurse-managed clinics that provide clinical experiences for students to serve the underserved populations of the Appalachian region,” Carew said.
For the 2021 edition of Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs, U.S. News ranked schools using five categories, which included engagement, faculty credentials and training, expert opinion, services and technologies and student excellence.
Contributed to the Press