Vote logo

KNOXVILLE — The United States Attorney’s Office announced this week that Assistant United States Attorney Perry H. Piper will lead the efforts of the office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.

Piper has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer for the Eastern District of Tennessee and in that capacity is responsible for overseeing the office’s handling of Election Day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video