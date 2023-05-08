Carter County Sheriff's Department
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon that two sons have been arrested on first-degree murder charges in the death of their father.

Sheriff Mike Fraley said Jacob Alexander Hitchcock, 31, and Joshua Elliott Hitchcock, 25, were arrested on indictments charging the pair with first-degree murder in the death of their father, William “Bill” Hitchcock Jr., 63. The sheriff’s department also arrested Britney Diane Hitchcock, 35, on an indictment charging her with filing a false report in connection with the investigation of Bill Hitchcock's death.

