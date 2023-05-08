ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon that two sons have been arrested on first-degree murder charges in the death of their father.
Sheriff Mike Fraley said Jacob Alexander Hitchcock, 31, and Joshua Elliott Hitchcock, 25, were arrested on indictments charging the pair with first-degree murder in the death of their father, William “Bill” Hitchcock Jr., 63. The sheriff’s department also arrested Britney Diane Hitchcock, 35, on an indictment charging her with filing a false report in connection with the investigation of Bill Hitchcock's death.
The sheriff’s department said the investigation began on April 1, when a group of fishermen on the Watauga River saw what appeared to be a person lying in the driveway at the rear of a residence on Old Stoney Creek Road and called out to see if the person needed help. After no one answered, the fishermen took a closer look and called 911. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of a man, later identified as Bill Hitchcock Jr., who lived at the residence. Hitchcock’s body was transported to the forensic center at East Tennessee State Univeristy for an autopsy. The preliminary cause of death appeared to be a gunshot wound.
“During the course of the investigation, Bill Hitchcock’s sons, Jacob Hitchcock and Joshua Hitchcock, were developed as suspects,” Sheriff Fraley said. “On Monday morning, investigators presented their findings to the Carter County Grand Jury, which handed down the indictments charging the brothers with first-degree murder and an indictment charging Jacob’s wife Britney Hitchcock with filing a false report.”
Fraley said the investigation is ongoing. “I would like to commend my officers for their hard work and diligence in working this investigation. I would also like to thank the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in this case.”