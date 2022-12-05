ELIZABETHTON — Two men who have been charged with first degree murder in last Thursday’s shooting death of Phillip Glass had their first appearance in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday.

Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, 524 Highway 321, Hampton, and Cody Alan Miller, 23, 232 Bear Branch Road, Roan Mountain, appeared before Judge Keith Bowers Jr. on the murder charges. Bowers scheduled a preliminary hearing for both men for Dec. 19. He set bond at $500,000 for each man. Bowers appointed Caleb McDaniel to be Miller’s attorney.

Reporter

John Thompson

