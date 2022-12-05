ELIZABETHTON — Two men who have been charged with first degree murder in last Thursday’s shooting death of Phillip Glass had their first appearance in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday.
Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, 524 Highway 321, Hampton, and Cody Alan Miller, 23, 232 Bear Branch Road, Roan Mountain, appeared before Judge Keith Bowers Jr. on the murder charges. Bowers scheduled a preliminary hearing for both men for Dec. 19. He set bond at $500,000 for each man. Bowers appointed Caleb McDaniel to be Miller’s attorney.
The arrests stem from an investigation by the Elizabethton Policer Department into the death of Phillip Glass on Dec. 1. Glass was found dead from several gunshot wounds inside his vehicle on Oakmont Drive in the Milligan community shortly after midnight on Thursday. His vehicle was one of two vehicles that had been involved in a crash at the location. There were no other people at the scene, but investigators said the other vehicle in the crash was a Tahoe registered to Cody Miller.
According to the arrest report filed by Sgt. Mike Commons of the Elizabethton Police Department, the investigation rvealed that Miller had went to the area where Glass was stying on Oakmont Drive to confront him about dating Miller’s former girlfriend. During a search of Miller’s wrecked vehicle, investigators discovered a .380 pistol and ammunition. Spent .380 shell casings were recovered from the scene.
Commons reported in the warrant that after the shooting, Miller bragged to individuals that Glass was dead. Miller also bragged that he shot Glass and bragged “about how cool it was.”
Commons said the investigation revealed that Blackwell had also gone to Oakmont Drive to confront him. During the investigation, it was discovered that Blackwell had been armed with a 9 mm. pistol equipped with a laser. Blackwell allegedly fired his weapon in the direction of the windshield of Glass’ vehicle, using the laser for aiming. Spent 9 mm. shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Commons reported in the warrant that after the shooting, Blackwell bragged to individuals that he had shot Glass and was sure he had killed him.
The preliminary autopsy on Glass revealed that the cause of death had been multiple gunshot wounds.
Also on Dec. 1, Blackwell had been taken into custody by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department in an unrelated incident. Lt. Mike Carlock of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department responded to 524 US Highway 321 in Hampton on the morning of Dec. 1 on calls about shots fired and a woman crying.
Carlock reported that he parked his cruiser on Crook Street, near Dennis Cove Road and approached a woman. He then observed Blackwell. Carlock said Blackwell raised his white T-shir, which revealed what appeared to be the grip of a pistol in his waistband. Carlock, at gunpoint, ordered Blackwell not to reach for his weapon and to lie on the ground. He said Blackwell argued and hesitated.
After calling for backup, Carlock said Blackwell complied. Carlock took a Remington 9 mm. pistol from Blackwell’s possession. Carlock said Blackwell questioned why he was being detained and Carlock told him that this was the second call in the past few days about shots fired at the address.
Carlock said the place where the shots had been fired was in the proximity of several residences in a densely populated area and also within 20 yards of heavily traveled U.S. Highway 321. Carlock charged Blackwell with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.