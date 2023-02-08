Elizabethton High School

Marlee Mathena (left) and Reiley Whitson are students at Elizabethton High School who do research on the Redhead Murders serial killer case as an extracurricular activity.

ELIZABETHTON — In addition to the usual English, math and science classes at Elizabethton High School, some students have worked hard at solving a cold case that is older than their parents.

Elizabethton students in Alex Campbell’s sociology class began reviewing a series of unsolved murders in the spring of 2018, referred to as the Redhead Murders because the victims were young women with red hair. The murders had taken place around Tennessee from the late '70s until the 1990s. Prior to the work of the students, there had never been any consensus by law enforcement that the murders were related.

