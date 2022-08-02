Carter County Commission

Bob Acuff, chairman of the Health and Welfare Committee, listens to the proceedings at Tuesday’s meeting.

 By JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — One committee of the Carter County Commission is at odds with another committee over a proposal to provide some funds from the American Rescue Plan for the purchase of equipment for county constables.

The Health and Welfare Committee was assigned the task of prioritizing how to spend Carter County’s share of the federal funds. That share amounts to $10,953,291.

