Troy Goodale

Troy Goodale

 Submitted

GREENEVILLE — Learn more about one of the worst events in U.S. history and developments before and after it during an upcoming free presentation at Tusculum University.

Dr. Troy Goodale, chair of the Social Sciences Department and professor of political science, will deliver the talk “9/11: Numbers of Notoriety, Day of Infamy” at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in the Meen Center lecture hall.

