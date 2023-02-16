Auditions for a wide array of roles in the “5 X 10 Plays,” a biennial tradition at Tusculum University for 10 years, are scheduled for the end of February.

Directors will hold auditions Sunday, Feb. 26, and Monday, Feb. 27, for those who are interested in performing in one of the five, 10-minute plays. The auditions will take place at 7 each night in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center. Aspirants are welcome, but not required, to attend both nights.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

