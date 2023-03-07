ELIZABETHTON — The Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be joining with local fishing guides to host a cleanup of the Watauga and South Holston rivers this Saturday.
The cleanup event is called the Bill Beazell and Allen Robbins Memorial Tailwater Roundup. It provides an opportunity for those who love the Watauga and South Holston rivers to join forces and make a difference. Event organizers said they have had great success with cleanups in past years, but even with that success, they say a look at the rivers shows the need is greater than ever this year.
It is hoped that with members from conservation groups, the fishing community, paddling enthusiasts, and the fly-fishing industry showing up to take part, the job can get done. “We are all looking forward to a bigger and better event and cleaner river this year,” the organizers said.
The event is made possible by contributions from the Tennessee Valley Authority, Holston Distributing, flyfishing companies, and many local businesses.
Volunteers who would like to help clean the Watauga and South Holston rivers can meet in either the Ingles parking lot in Elizabethton or the Bluff City Boat Ramp at 8 a.m. on March 11 to register. All participants will receive a garbage grabber and tee shirt. These items were made possible by a TVA grant.
Once registered, the participants will be assigned an area to clean up. The participants can walk the banks, wade the river, or bring their own watercraft to float and clean. Trash bags and gloves will be provided by the TVA and The American Fishing Tackle Company. The bagged trash will be collected and taken to dumpsters. The cleanup will end around 2 p.m.
Following the cleanup, a celebration for participants will be held at the Watauga River Lodge, 643 Smalling Road, Watauga, starting at 4 p.m. All participants will receive a free meal and be entered to win prizes in a drawing. This year’s meal will be catered by Big Dan’s BBQ in Elizabethton.