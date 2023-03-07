Trout Unlimited
Trout Unlimited

ELIZABETHTON — The Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be joining with local fishing guides to host a cleanup of the Watauga and South Holston rivers this Saturday.

The cleanup event is called the Bill Beazell and Allen Robbins Memorial Tailwater Roundup. It provides an opportunity for those who love the Watauga and South Holston rivers to join forces and make a difference. Event organizers said they have had great success with cleanups in past years, but even with that success, they say a look at the rivers shows the need is greater than ever this year.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you