UNICOI — A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer was injured Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop in Limestone Cove.
According to a preliminary report filed by THP Sergeant Doug Brewer, Trooper Jeremiah Downes was transported to Johnson City Medical Center following the 1:48 p.m incident on Tennessee Highway 107.
The report states Downes was attempting to stop a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu for improper passing when the car’s driver, 24-year-old Payton McKinnney of Erwin, braked suddenly and skidded to a stop near the intersection of Lewis Road.
Brewer reported Downes, who was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle with lights and siren activated, was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the left rear of the vehicle and fell from the motorcycle.
McKinney was not injured. No charges were filed in the incident.