Tri Cities United U16 Girls D2 are state champs

Tri Cities United U16 Girls D2, a local travel soccer team, recently won the state cup final in Murfreesboro. Next stop is the regionals June 15-19 at Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas. Pictured are Kelsi Jones (team helper), Lauren Yobst, Paisley Pair, Mallory Lewis, Kayleigh Stocton, Breeze Ryan, Molly Wilson, Sunny Lacino, Coach Jordan Campbell, Grace Quillen, Taylor Johnson, Carlee Cradic, Jilliyn Reeves, Kaitlyn Tilson, Mia McLain, Anna Shaw, Kendyl Foshie, Riley Jones and Lana Lavinder Not pictured: Averie Mottern.

Tri Cities United U16 Girls D2, a local travel soccer team, recently won the state cup final in Murfreesboro. Next stop is the regionals June 15-19 at the Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas. Pictured here are Kelsi Jones (team helper), Lauren Yobst, Paisley Pair, Mallory Lewis, Kayleigh Stocton, Breeze Ryan, Molly Wilson, Sunny Lacino, Coach Jordan Campbell, Grace Quillen, Taylor Johnson, Carlee Cradic, Jilliyn Reeves, Kaitlyn Tilson, Mia McLain, Anna Shaw, Kendyl Foshie, Riley Jones and Lana Lavinder Not pictured: Averie Mottern. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video