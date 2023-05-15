Salvation Army logo

The Salvation Army of the Tri-Cities on Monday kicked off a weeklong celebration highlighting the organization’s history, services and impact in the community.

National Salvation Army Week has been observed annually since 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower declared the first National Salvation Army Week. In his proclamation, President Eisenhower recognized the important role the Salvation Army plays in the nation and called on Americans to support the organization’s mission of helping those in need.

