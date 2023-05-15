The Salvation Army of the Tri-Cities on Monday kicked off a weeklong celebration highlighting the organization’s history, services and impact in the community.
National Salvation Army Week has been observed annually since 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower declared the first National Salvation Army Week. In his proclamation, President Eisenhower recognized the important role the Salvation Army plays in the nation and called on Americans to support the organization’s mission of helping those in need.
Officials with the Salvation Army of the Tri-Cities said they are committed to making a difference in the region’s communities. They said that, over the past year, the organization has served 12,377 individuals and families through its programs and services.
The organization’s emergency assistance program provided 26,261 nights of shelter and served 108,618 meals. It also provided 16,698 Christmas toys and gifts for kids in need through the Angel Tree program.
“We are excited to kick off National Salvation Army Week and celebrate the organization’s rich history, services and impact in our community,” said Capt. Benny Carringer of the local Salvation Army unit.
“We want to thank our volunteers, donors and stakeholders for their support throughout the year. Without them, we would not be able to serve those in need and make a difference in our community.”
During National Salvation Army Week, the Salvation Army of the Tri-Cities will host a series of events and activities to celebrate the organization’s work and mission. The community is invited to join them and learn more about the services provided and how to get involved.