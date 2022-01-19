BLOUNTVILLE — Transportation Security Administration officers see all sorts of items in travelers’ carry-on bags. But in 2021, according to the TSA, the number of discovered firearms in carry-on luggage increased in airports across the country — including at the Tri-Cities Airport.
The Tri-Cities Airport saw eight discovered firearms inside travelers’ carry-on luggage during routine security checkpoint screenings in 2021, according to the TSA. The airport had the lowest number of discovered firearm totals for Tennessee airports with two in 2020, three in 2019 and four in 2018. The Nashville International Airport had the highest total, which broke a statewide record with 163 firearms found — a total higher than the sum of all Tennessee airports combined in 2020.
Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 97,999 passengers screened, the release said. In Tennessee, the rate was more than 2.5 times higher than the national rate with one firearm discovered for every 37,799 passengers screened.
The national total was 5,972 for 2021, which is an increase of 2,715 discovered firearms since 2020. The press release said in 2021, TSA screened approximately 585 million passengers and crew at airports nationwide, which is an 81 percent increase from the approximately 324 million screened in 2020. TSA screened approximately 10.7 million departing travelers at the five commercial Tennessee airports, which is an 88 percent increase from the total number screened in 2020.
The airport with the highest total for 2021 was the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with 507 discovered firearms in carry-on luggage followed by Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with 317 and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport with 245.
In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint. TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis, the press release said. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage. The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of $13,900 per violation.
TSA was created to up the security of the nation’s transportation systems and ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce and recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. TSA uses a risk-based strategy and works closely with the transportation, law enforcement and intelligence community to set the standard for excellence in transportation security. For more information on TSA or what you can bring while flying, go to www.tsa.gov.