A Norfolk Southern Railroad train derailed in western Washington County late Sunday night, and cleanup was continuing Monday morning.
About 11:10 p.m. Sunday, 10 cars left the tracks from the northbound train near Rauhoff Road and Matthews Mill Road in Telford, south of Grandview School.
Roads were closed to through traffic in the immediate area.
In a news release, the railroad said there were no reported injuries to the Norfolk Southern train crew.
"The mixed-freight train was en route from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Roanoke, Virginia, when the incident occurred," the company said in the release issued Tuesday morning. "The cause of the derailment is under investigation at this time."
Norfolk Southern crews and contractors were still on the scene as of 10:50 a.m.
Press Senior Reporter Becky Campbell will provide updates. This article has been updated to reflect the correct timeline.