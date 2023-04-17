Wanda Radford and Kathy Bullen

Unicoi Alderman Wanda Radford and Mayor Kathy Bullen.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen amended its agenda and voted to draft a new inter-local agreement to lower the amount of funding the town is responsible for giving the Unicoi County Animal Shelter.

The revised agreement the town is proposing would make the amount of funding each municipality is responsible for giving to the shelter based on population. In addition to the town of Unicoi, the shelter receives funding from the governments of Unicoi County and the town of Erwin.

