The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen amended its agenda and voted to draft a new inter-local agreement to lower the amount of funding the town is responsible for giving the Unicoi County Animal Shelter.
The revised agreement the town is proposing would make the amount of funding each municipality is responsible for giving to the shelter based on population. In addition to the town of Unicoi, the shelter receives funding from the governments of Unicoi County and the town of Erwin.
“That distributes funding based on population,” Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen said. “That is how we fund EMS. We allocate like $32,000 to EMS a year. We allocated 20-something to 911, and that’s the town of Unicoi’s portion based on our population.”
The BMA heard from several concerned citizens about a potential cut in the town’s appropriation to the shelter.
Prior to amending the agenda and voting to draft the new agreement, board members discussed cutting the shelter’s yearly appropriation from $45,000 to $30,000 for the 2023-24 fiscal year during a recent budget workshop.
Several citizens spoke at the BMA meeting about the harm a budget cut could do to the shelter.
“The shelter needs reliable and adequate funding,” Animal Welfare Board Chair Christine Oetjen said. “After 15 years our building is showing wear, equipment needs replacement. We have one (Animal Control Officer) vehicle.”
Aldermen Debbie Lemmon and Kevin McInturff both responded to the comments. Lemmon said the town is facing a deficit in its budget.
“It’s not that we don’t understand,” Lemmon said. “We totally do get it and we spent two straight days going through every line item, everything that we could do to cut and do it as fairly and judiciously as we could. And we have tried to come up with a working budget and we are still in a deficit. So we’re still working on that part of it. But it takes a lot, as all of you know, to run a community.”
Bullen made the motion to have City Attorney Todd Hull draft the new inter-local agreement. The motion was seconded by McInturff and approved unanimously.
After being drafted, the agreement would need to be reviewed and approved by the town as well as by Erwin and Unicoi County.
Bullen also said during the meeting that she and Billy Harkins would be appointed to the Unicoi County Animal Welfare Board.
“It may be short term, but I am going to go back on that board until we can work through some of these things that I’m working on,” Bullen said.
The next Unicoi BMA meeting will be held on May 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.