The Unicoi County Public Library and town of Unicoi officials cut the ribbon on a new Little Free Library on Thursday afternoon.
Unicoi’s new Little Free Library, located at Jack’s Natural Playground near the Pinnacle Mountain Fire Tower Trailhead, will give community members a place to swap out old favorite books for new favorite ones.
“Reading is incredibly important,” said Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen. “Children must be exposed to books and words on a page, especially in the days of all this technology.”
The Little Free Library was built and installed by town maintenance personnel Danny Coffee and Tony Street and was decorated by Unicoi Communications Director Laura Rogers. The goal of the library is to make books more accessible for members of the community.
“The exposure to books is critically important, so I hope the folks that come to this playground will use it,” Bullen said.
Anyone is welcome to take a book or leave a book inside the Little Free Library, and, as the name suggests, there is no charge for using it. The Unicoi County Public Library will also work to help keep the Little Free Library stocked for visitors.
“We’re really excited to be a part of this,” said former Unicoi County Public Library Director Suzy Bomgardner. “We’re excited to be able to stock this Free Little Library. And we’re excited that the town of Unicoi is pushing literacy in this way.”