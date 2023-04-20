The Unicoi County Public Library and town of Unicoi officials cut the ribbon on a new Little Free Library on Thursday afternoon.

Unicoi’s new Little Free Library, located at Jack’s Natural Playground near the Pinnacle Mountain Fire Tower Trailhead, will give community members a place to swap out old favorite books for new favorite ones.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

 

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you