featured Town of Unicoi sanctions 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com Jan 19, 2023

The 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival is officially on after Thursday's Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

This year's strawberry festival will be held on May 20.

"This is annual but we routinely put this in for our documentation and paper trail purposes that the town is supporting this activity once again," Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen said.

Laura Rogers was hired by the town to help plan the festival.

"Laura has started with us and brings quite a set of skills and creativity," Bullen said.

The motion to approve was made by Alderwoman Wanda Radford and seconded by Alderwoman Debbie Lemmon. The motion was approved unanimously with Vice Mayor Roger Cooper absent.

Also during the meeting, the board was presented with a clean audit for fiscal year 2021-22.

The next Unicoi BMA meeting will be Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the tourist information center.

Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press.