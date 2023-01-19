Unicoi BMA

Unicoi Alderwomen Debbie Lemmon and Wanda Radford and Mayor Kathy Bullen during Thursday's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

 By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

The 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival is officially on after Thursday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

This year’s strawberry festival will be held on May 20.

Latest Videos


 

Tags

Recommended for you

Try the Johnson City Press app today.