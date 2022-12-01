Town of Unicoi officials and railroad aficionados gathered at the Tourist Information Center to cut the ribbon on the town’s newly-remodeled Clinchfield CRR 1111 caboose Thursday afternoon.
The CRR 1111 was the last caboose to be commissioned by the Clinchfield Railroad. It later operated for CSX and was donated to the town of Unicoi by the Clinchfield Railroad Museum in late 2019.
“It was just sitting down in Erwin on some tracks, and there are just lots of folks whose heart belongs to the railroad just embedded into our community and they played a role in trying to preserve it,” Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen said. “And it was offered to the town of Unicoi and the town of Unicoi took it and here we are.”
Former town mayor Johnny Lynch said Unicoi County was built largely on the railroading industry and that he is glad the people of Unicoi County will be able to come and enjoy the restored caboose.
“The railroad has had a big impact on this county through the years, and we’re so glad that y'all were able to bring this to fruition,” Lynch said.
In addition to the caboose, a signal light was also donated to the town and a plaque explaining the history of the caboose was installed. Following the ribbon cutting, the caboose was open for attendees to walk through.
“I’ve loved just watching this, watching it take place and get here, and I think It’s an asset to Unicoi,” town resident Charlie Ervin said. Ervin said his father was a conductor with the railroad for over 40 years.
Martha Erwin, curator of the Clinchfield Railroad Museum, said seeing the caboose fully restored and at home in Unicoi County made her happy.
“It’s our community’s roots and to see them preserved is great,” Erwin said. “And I’m happy to see that caboose knowing it didn’t leave our county. It makes me happy.”