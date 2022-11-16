Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee

Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee has notified Gov. Bill Lee that she will retire on Aug. 31, 2023.

“Serving in the Tennessee judiciary for the past 19 years has been the greatest honor of my professional life,” Lee said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Tennesseans and have done my best to fulfill my judicial oath by upholding the state and federal Constitutions and administering justice faithfully and impartially.”

