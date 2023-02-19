TLC Community Center

The TLC Community Center is located at 145 Don Lewis Blvd. off Tenn. Highway 91 in Elizabethton.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — Through difficult times and great times during the last 23 years, the TLC Community Center has been providing help and encouragement to families and young mothers. Now, TLC will be holding an open house on Friday, Feb. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to celebrate its 23rd anniversary.

A poster invites people to come and “see what God and everyone working together can accomplish (without gov’t funding)!”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Latest Videos


Recommended for you