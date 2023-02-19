ELIZABETHTON — Through difficult times and great times during the last 23 years, the TLC Community Center has been providing help and encouragement to families and young mothers. Now, TLC will be holding an open house on Friday, Feb. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to celebrate its 23rd anniversary.
A poster invites people to come and “see what God and everyone working together can accomplish (without gov’t funding)!”
The open house will include food and refreshments, tours, pictures and stories of the past 23 years of TLC.
The organization provides many services to the community throughout the year. The most visible is its annual summer food program for children from poor families who normally get most of their nutritional needs met through the school lunch program. During the summer for nearly 20 years, when schools are not in session and school cafeterias are closed, TLC has stepped up to not only provide children with nutritious meals, but TLC volunteers have brought the meals directly to the children’s homes.
While the food program has become very important to the poorest of communities, the program does not require the children or their families to fill out a lot of paperwork. That is because the program works through volunteers and donations and takes no tax dollars.
Any child who is at the neighborhood stop is fed, Odom said. There are no questions about whether the child lives in the needy neighborhood or even if the child is receiving school lunches during the rest of the year.
If the kids show up, they are told to join the line, participate in a group prayer and then given a hot meal with sides. There is even a breakfast included for the next morning. On Fridays, the children are given extra food to last through the weekend.
Most of the other services TLC provides for the community are done out of its community center in Suites 5-7 at 145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd. in the Watauga Industrial Park.
These include the Baby Feet Boutique; the Guard Your Heart Abstinence Program for sex, drugs and alcohol; the adoption support and adoptive family support program and the abortion alternatives and women’s center. All of these services are provided free to members of the community in need.