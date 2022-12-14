TLC Christmas Party

Three-year-old Colton Winchester stands in the child-sized village at the TLC Community Center.

 JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The TLC Community Center is getting ready for its big, free Christmas party on Friday for anyone with a child in their home. The party will be held at the TLC Community Center, 145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd., from 3:30-7 p.m.

Center Director Angie Odom said there is no need to sign up for the event, all you need to do is show up. Odom said the stipulation that the party is for any family that has a child in their home is a because of the many ways in which children are raised these days.

