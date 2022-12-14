ELIZABETHTON — The TLC Community Center is getting ready for its big, free Christmas party on Friday for anyone with a child in their home. The party will be held at the TLC Community Center, 145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd., from 3:30-7 p.m.
Center Director Angie Odom said there is no need to sign up for the event, all you need to do is show up. Odom said the stipulation that the party is for any family that has a child in their home is a because of the many ways in which children are raised these days.
In addition to the traditional nuclear families, there are lots of children being raised by grandmothers or other family members besides the child’s mother and father. There are also children raised by people who aren’t their direct relatives. All of these children are loved and welcome at the party.
The party will have plenty to offer the children and their families who come. There will be a hot meal, which Odom said will include chicken casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread and dessert. The families may eat their meal at the center or it will be packaged for them to take home. In addition to the meal, the children will get age appropriate toys. There will also be bundles of love that contain hygiene products, hats and gloves and other practical items.
The children will also be get a private visit with Santa Claus in the center’s 2,000-square-foot child-sized village. Outside the center, the children can also see a live Nativity with animals.
Funds for the toys came from a fundraiser at American Steak House in Roan Mountain and from the Carter County Car Club. Toys were also collected at drop offs at Northeast Community Credit Union, Big John’s Closeouts, and Dollar General Store of Stoney Creek.