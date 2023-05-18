ELIZABETHTON — There are usually a lot of events on the schedule at this time of the year for Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, but the next two weeks will include some high points for the year.
A big event will be taking place on Saturday, May 20, at 10:30 a.m., when the 200-year-old portrait of Landon Carter will be unveiled at the Visitor Center. The event is free and open to the public.
The event is important because Carter County was named for Carter, who was a prominent early leader of the community back when it was still on the western frontier during the Colonial and Revolutionary War periods. The portrait was done when Carter was in his 30s and has been in the possession of the Carter and Seiler families throughout the past 200 years. The Seiler family recently sold the portrait and some of the furniture the family has had in its possession going back to the 1820s. The Friends of Sycamore Shoals provided the funds to make the purchases and also provided the funds for a display case and restoration of the portrait. The restoration was done by Kim Guinn, owner of Essyx Exhibits and Displays of Johnson City.
Although there is a similar painting of Carter that is displayed in the Carter Mansion, the home that Carter and his father built in the 1770s, the staff of Sycamore Shoals said the restoration of the portrait brings a more vivid image of Carter than has been seen in two centuries.
Another special event will take place on Memorial Day. The park will hold the “Never Forget” Memorial Day Concert on Monday, May 29, at 6 p.m. Admission is free, as the Johnson City Community Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Christian Zembower, presents “Never Forget,” a special concert to remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate price for freedom. In addition to the concert, a special ceremony will recognize those from the American War of Independence to the present day who have fallen in the service of their country. The concert will be presented in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater.
One of the high points of every year at Sycamore Shoals is the presentation of the state’s official outdoor drama, Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals. The 44th season of Liberty! will premiere Friday, June 2. The play will also be presented on June 3, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24 in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater at the park.