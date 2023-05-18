Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

Chad Bogart, of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, stands before the veiled portrait of Landon Carter. The restored 200-year-old painting will be unveiled Saturday morning.

 JOHN THOMPSON/six rivers media

ELIZABETHTON — There are usually a lot of events on the schedule at this time of the year for Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, but the next two weeks will include some high points for the year.

A big event will be taking place on Saturday, May 20, at 10:30 a.m., when the 200-year-old portrait of Landon Carter will be unveiled at the Visitor Center. The event is free and open to the public.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

