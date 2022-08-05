Three people are dead and two more are injured after two separate accidents in Unicoi County this week.
According to a preliminary report released Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by Shawn Hill, of Elizabethton, crossed the centerline of Simerly Creek Road and struck a Subaru Outback being driven by Joseph Sneyd, of Unicoi, just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the report, a second motorcycle, driven by Michael Holtsclaw of Johnson City, was unable to stop and struck Hill’s motorcycle.
The report states that Hill and a passenger, Tiny Nunley, also of Elizabethton, were killed in the accident. Holtsclaw and Sneyd were injured.
Hill, Nunley and Holtsclaw were all wearing helmets at the time of the crash according to the report.
In the second wreck, one person is dead after a crash near mile marker 43 on I-26 in Unicoi County on Friday.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jacob Satterlee, of Erwin, was traveling eastbound on I-26 at 12:51 p.m. when his vehicle drifted into an emergency lane. The report states that Satterlee then crossed into a different lane for an unknown reason causing his vehicle to overturn.
Both eastbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 43 were closed for several hours following the crash.
