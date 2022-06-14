ELIZABETHTON — This Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams concert will feature the group The Dimestore Cowboys.
Around 2005 James Brashears and Jason Shaffer worked together for a locally owned company when realized that they shared a love for old country music. Brashears, born and raised in Middlesboro, Ky., had been recording some old gospel tunes in a local studio and shared some of the recordings with Shaffer. The two of them started joking around about the idea of writing country songs together and playing shows.
This was the beginning of The Dimestore Cowboys, but at the time, they went by the name JB5’nDime. Fifteen years and over 200 shows, three records and four added band members later, today the guys still share that some love for old country but fleshed out in new songs. Travis Bentley has taken over as the lead singer for the band, Jason Shaffer plays base, Tyler Petty plays guitar, Justin Louthian plays drums, Jason Vapor plays keys and Julia Wilson plays fiddle. The group believes current pop country has eroded the roots of traditional country music and their desire is to get back to the basics.
“We are happy to bring this great group to our Covered Bridge Stage,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. “We will see you at the Covered Bridge Park on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bring your lawn chair, your friends, and sit back and enjoy the music of The Dimestore Cowboys.”