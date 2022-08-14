Covered Bridge Kickoff
City of Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23.

The concerts feature some big-time acts. The Sept. 21 Christian music concert features three-time Grammy nominee Crowder, who has sold over 3 million records. He’s currently on the Milk & Honey tour, named after his latest album, which includes the new hit single “Good God Almighty.” Also performing at the Sept. 21 concert will be Big Daddy Weave, with hits like “My Story,” “Redeemed,” and “The Only Name (Yours Will Be).”

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

