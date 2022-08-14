ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23.
The concerts feature some big-time acts. The Sept. 21 Christian music concert features three-time Grammy nominee Crowder, who has sold over 3 million records. He’s currently on the Milk & Honey tour, named after his latest album, which includes the new hit single “Good God Almighty.” Also performing at the Sept. 21 concert will be Big Daddy Weave, with hits like “My Story,” “Redeemed,” and “The Only Name (Yours Will Be).”
The Sept. 22 country concert features Kip Moore, who is responsible for hits like “She’s Mine,” “Somethin’ bout a Truck,” “Beer Money,” “Last Shot,” and “Pretty Girl.” Also performing at the Sept. 22 concert is Dylan Scott, who has songs like “My Girl,” “New Truck,” “Can’t Have Mine,” and “Hooked.”
There is also a special performance by Elizabethton’s favorite son, Carson Peters. With lineups like that, tickets will be going fast, but staging it at Citizens Bank Stadium means there are 6,100 seats available. Elizabethton is not used to staging concerts that large, but things are going smoothly. “We are about halfway there,” said Greg Workman, purchasing director for the city of Elizabethton. He said most tickets are sold in the last few days before the event. To make sure the concerts will remain in the minds of the region’s concertgoers, Workman said “we have hit the area hard.” The concerts are also being highlighted on the city government Facebook and Instagram pages. He said there will be drawings to give away pairs of concert tickets for people who like and share the pages.
Tickets are also going to be given away through two radio stations and the local television station. Workman said WCQR is emceeing the gospel concert, WXBQ is emceeing the country concert and WJHL will be doing live broadcasts from both concerts. All will have ticket giveaways.
As far as handling the large audiences on Sept. 21 and 22, Workman does not think there should be any problem. Citizens Bank is a football stadium, so there should be plenty of space for the crowd. As far as parking, the stadium has had large crowds attend the games of the two-time state champion Elizabethton High School Cyclones, especially in the playoff rounds of the state championships over the past three years.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://coveredbridgedays.org/kickoff/. Workman said posters for the concert also have a Scan Me box to purchase tickets. Two-night passes and group discounts are also available.
