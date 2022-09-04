Country Current

Country Current, the U.S. Navy’s bluegrass and country ensemble, will be making a stop in Johnson City on Sept. 9 to offer a free concert as a part of their 2022 National Tour.

One of the Navy’s six performing musical ensembles, Country Current is nationally renowned for its versatility and musicianship, as they travel the country performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. This seven-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience. In the tradition of country music, each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments.

