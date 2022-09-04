Country Current, the U.S. Navy’s bluegrass and country ensemble, will be making a stop in Johnson City on Sept. 9 to offer a free concert as a part of their 2022 National Tour.
One of the Navy’s six performing musical ensembles, Country Current is nationally renowned for its versatility and musicianship, as they travel the country performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. This seven-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience. In the tradition of country music, each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments.
“For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy,” said Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer. “Today, we have sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home.”
Based in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Navy Band is the “flagship musical organization of the Navy” and one of 11 Navy bands located around the world. Almost every sailor in the U.S. Navy Band has an undergraduate or graduate degree in music and is an accomplished musician.
The U.S. Navy Band consists of six different performing ensembles: the Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus, Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current country/bluegrass ensemble and the Cruisers popular music group.
One of the U.S. Navy Band’s core responsibilities involves touring the country. Each of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on concert tours throughout various regions of the country, allowing the band to reach out to audiences in areas that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis.
The upcoming concert will be a family-friendly event, meant to entertain guests of all ages including veterans, young children and those interested in learning more about the Navy. There is no cost to attend.
The event will be held at Founders Park on Sept. 9, starting at 7 p.m.