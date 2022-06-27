Since Oct. 4, 2004, The River has served as a safe haven for women in downtown Johnson City by providing them a safe place to shower, wash clothes and foster community.
The River is a non-profit ministry of First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City that seeks to provide core services and support to women and children.
“Part of what we do is called ‘radical hospitality,’” said founding director Stacy Larsen. “It’s very intentional and it’s to make everyone feel welcome.”
The River works hard to provide necessary services that are not offered anywhere else in Johnson City. While there are many places that offer food and clothing to people in need, The River is unique in its offering of laundry facilities and showers.
“One of the things that we do really well is we try to see what the need is and then we meet the need,” Larsen said.
At The River, women can wash up to two loads of laundry, take a shower to refresh themselves, receive feminine hygiene products, pick up and send mail, make phone calls, receive resource referrals or homeless verification letters and simply have a place to exist freely and be loved on.
All of these services are offered for free and without expecting anything in return. While The River simply isn’t able to meet all the needs of the women they serve, the staff and volunteers are able to direct them to places where those other needs can be met. The River works closely with other agencies in the area to get people into stable living situations and to get them the additional support and resources that they need.
Larsen said she is often asked why The River only offers these services to women. She recalled a time early on when she spoke to a church group about the services that The River would offer and a man told her he would pay her good money if she would let him go down and watch the women take showers.
This is a stark reminder of the difficulties and dangers women encounter when they are living on the streets. Larsen said it is very important to her that The River be a safe place where women don’t have to worry about being solicited or harassed by strangers or hurt by violent domestic partners.
Part of The River’s goal with their “radical hospitality” is to never approach their service with the goal of “fixing” “broken” people.
“We just meet people where they are and become friends,” Larsen said.
In looking back at The River’s 18 years in Johnson City, Larsen said that as downtown has changed and as the drugs on the streets have changed, she still sees people struggling with the same issues of addiction, mental illness and lack of support.
She went on to mention how implementing trauma informed care has helped her try to better understand the situations and needs of the women she serves.
“I think one of the biggest things that our world needs is compassion,” she said. “Compassion is not only that feeling of empathy for others, but it’s action with that feeling.”
Larsen shared that some of the volunteers who work at The River today have been there since the ministry opened. Additionally, some of the women who visit today have done so since the beginning.
“It’s really great that people know that if they’re in crisis they can come here and that this is a safe place,” Larsen said. “That’s something I’m really proud of … I think it’s one of the things we do best.”
In addition to the services mentioned above, The River offers monthly haircuts for women, summer art bags for kids, birthday celebration packages to kids up to 18 years old, a free library and monthly distribution days.
The most recent distribution day provided a summer medical kit that included sunscreen, bug spray, a first aid kit and more. These distribution days are centered on intentional giving that seeks to address the seasonal needs of those living on the streets.
Additionally, The River hosts Diaper Days every other Wednesday and families are able to stop by and pick up free diapers and wipes for their children. This program provides 28 diapers per child per visit, which amounts to about 25% of average monthly diaper need.
“I don’t know what the answers are,” Larsen sai, speaking about poverty and homelessness. “I just know that every day we’re down here trying to make it a little easier for folks.”
The River funds itself through various fundraisers throughout the year, but it also relies on the donations of community members. Its craft sale on Oct. 8 will help to fund its ministry by selling crafts made by the women at The River, as well as crafters in the community who have donated their wares.
Donations that can help the folks at The River continue their work include individually wrapped snacks, fresh fruit, water bottles, laundry detergent pods, diapers (especially sizes 4, 5, 6 and pullups), baby wipes and stamps.
When asked what the ministry’s success rate is, Larsen likes to reply, “One hundred percent, because we love everybody who comes through the door.”
For more information on The River, visit www.theriverministryforwomen.com.