There’s a spot in downtown Johnson City where the homeless community can go to find a warm meal and a little companionship.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church opened The Melting Pot to serve the downtown community after the 1989 Christmas Eve fire at the John Sevier Center. The fire killed 16 people and displaced the building’s surviving residents.
“Munsey realized that it was part of the downtown community, and we couldn’t ignore our community that surrounded us,” said Munsey Missions Coordinator Steve Wheeler. “They were part of us and we were part of them.”
The Melting Pot still works on that mission of serving the low-income and homeless downtown population nearly 32 years later.
In fact, for Wheeler and those involved with The Melting Pot, serving the homeless community is something they feel called to do by the Bible — specifically by the 25th chapter of The Gospel of Matthew.
“It’s not ambiguous,” said Wheeler. “If we are going to call ourselves disciples of Jesus Christ, that’s what we are supposed to do. Discipleship isn’t a spectator sport. It involves that we be fully participating in our world and in our community around us.”
One of the biggest ways The Melting Pot works to serve the homeless and low-income community in downtown is by feeding them. Meals are served from The Melting Pot seven days a week.
Monday through Friday, The Melting Pot is host to Our Daily Bread, a joint ministry between Munsey and Good Samaritan Ministries. The ministry coordinates with 26 other churches to provide lunches for the homeless.
On Saturday morning, The Melting Pot opens its door for the Shepherd’s Breakfast of coffee, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy and hash browns to roughly 65 people. Doors open at 8 a.m., and breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m. to anyone in need of a warm meal.
On Sunday, The Melting Pot provides brunch before its “open door” worship service at 11 a.m. Wheeler said all are welcome without exception.
“We have folks that come from John Sevier Center, we have people that are unhoused, we have people that have mental and physical issues,” said Wheeler. “We don’t turn people away. They are all children of God.”
The Melting Pot’s Shepherd’s Breakfast is more than just a plate of food and a cup of coffee, though. It’s a place the downtown community can come to tell their stories and find companionship.
“One of the things that I try to get across to the people that are serving is they need to sit down with the folks at the table, hear their stories, get to know them,” Wheeler said. “I don’t call the people that help out in the Melting Pot volunteers. I call them companions because they’re walking alongside them. We’re walking alongside them.”
Wheeler’s approach to walking alongside the homeless centers on treating them with dignity and respect, and part of that respect is giving them more options when it comes to serving them.
Wheeler said The Melting Pot had recently switched from serving breakfasts on biodegradable plates to washable plates with metal silverware. The tables are covered with tablecloths and are adorned with flower centerpieces and condiments at breakfast.
Wheeler’s hope is to be able to provide more food options in the future, and at some point, to be able to provide a made-to-order breakfast.
“I think giving people choice is part of recognizing their dignity,” said Wheeler.
The best way for the community to get involved with The Melting Pot is to volunteer to be a companion.
Wheeler said roughly 14 companions are needed every Saturday to help cook, plate and serve the food. Having around 14 people also allows for companions to be assigned to a single table, which gives them an opportunity to better get to know the people they are serving.
And getting to know the homeless and hearing their stories is something Wheeler said too many people are unwilling to do.
“We see people alongside the road holding a sign and how do we respond to that?” asked Wheeler. “We don’t make eye contact. Because if we make eye contact with them we might have to talk with them. We might have to hear their stories and it might tug at our heart.”
For more information on The Melting Pot, visit www.munsey.org/melting-pot or call (423) 461-8070, extension 209.
