Elizabethton City Council

This overgrown parcel of land on Cherokee Park Drive is the site of the proposed TWRA fish hatchery.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@sixriversmedia.com

ELIZABETHTON — The 15-year-old dream of building a state-of-the art fish hatchery and educational center on the banks of the Watauga River near the old rayon plants is finally over. The Elizabethton City Council will consider a resolution during tonight’s council meeting to accept the return of the nearly 25 acres of land from the state that would have been the site for the hatchery.

The dream began with some senior officers in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency who had been inspired during a trip to a state-of-the-art fish hatchery in Texas. They saw a hatchery that not only was built to the most modern standards for a fish hatchery, but it was also an educational center for biology lessons at schools throughout the region. It was also a popular tourist destination to see the hatchery operations and a closeup view at many species of fish.

