ELIZABETHTON — The 15-year-old dream of building a state-of-the art fish hatchery and educational center on the banks of the Watauga River near the old rayon plants is finally over. The Elizabethton City Council will consider a resolution during tonight’s council meeting to accept the return of the nearly 25 acres of land from the state that would have been the site for the hatchery.
The dream began with some senior officers in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency who had been inspired during a trip to a state-of-the-art fish hatchery in Texas. They saw a hatchery that not only was built to the most modern standards for a fish hatchery, but it was also an educational center for biology lessons at schools throughout the region. It was also a popular tourist destination to see the hatchery operations and a closeup view at many species of fish.
When the TWRA executives got back to Tennessee, they began the dream of placing a similar somewhere in the state. Their extensive knowledge of the rivers and aquatic life of the state led them to East Tennessee. The very large spring that emptied into the Watauga River without being used by man became the magnet that attracted them to the end of Cherokee Park Drive in Elizabethton.
That same water had once attracted industrialists all the way from Germany to Elizabethton to build two large rayon plants on the banks of the river. Those plants have long been closed, but some environmental concerns on the industrial property meant the spring now was allowed to pour its millions of gallons of water into the river with no more interference from man.
But the untapped spring would provide an oasis for the dream of a super fish hatchery. In 2009, the TWRA officers pitched their plan to the Elizabethton City Council, who agreed to sell the last and largest parcel in the city-owned Cherokee Industrial Park to the TWRA.
The TWRA then took the dream to the architectural firms of Reedy and Sykes in Elizabethton and Shaw and Shanks in Johnson City. The two firms worked in tandem as a team to make the dream a structural reality.
Steve Sykes was one of the architects on the project. He said he was principally involved in working on the educational building and the visitor center.
“There were going to be so many buildings on that property,” Sykes remembered. “In addition to the education and visitor center, there were also buildings protecting the hatchery areas.”
He remembered how advanced the whole facility was going to be. “It was intended to be a sustainable operation, using healthy materials and energy efficient. There were lots of photovoltaic cells to cut our energy footprint.”
Sykes said the state-of-the-art emphasis also included bringing in highly specialized people. He remembered how they addressed the best way to obtain the spring water without getting it mixed with the river water.
There was also an emphasis on making the facility an attraction for school students and for anyone wanting to learn about fish.. “We wanted to make the visitor center a place that was exciting. There was going to be lots of aquariums.”
Sykes said that atop the visitor center, there wouid be an observation deck, which would be handicap accessible, so everyone could see the layout of the complex.
The hatchery would also be tied in to the rest of the city’s riverfront. Sykes said the plans included completing the riverfront bicycle trail from downtown to Sycamore Shoals.
But the dream finally met the reality of state politics. A multimillion dollar fish hatchery could not be sold to the state legislature. For a few years, the TWRA and the local state representatives tried to get the legislation passed, but eventually the TWRA officers reached retirement and the dream slowly dissipated.
Now, the land where the fish hatchery was going to be built is the only overgrown and undeveloped part of Cherokee Park. It is one of the few undeveloped parcels of land of that size left in the city. The parcel also includes a long stretch of the south shore of the Watauga River.
“This parcel still has value and can be a productive part of the community,” said Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes.
Not only is the property located at the end of Cherokee Park Drive, its shoreline is one of the three proposed sites for the water park proposed by Surf Betsy.
Perhaps a new dream can survive this time along this beautiful bend of the Watauga River.