Tyler Tetrick(right), executive vice president of the Tetrick Funeral Homes and Hitchcock Memorials, talked Thursday with Joe Alexander, president of Carter County Cemetery Company, about the recent vandalism. Tetrick brought labor and equipment from his company on Thursday to repair the damage.
Tyler Tetrick(right), executive vice president of the Tetrick Funeral Homes and Hitchcock Memorials, talked Thursday with Joe Alexander, president of Carter County Cemetery Company, about the recent vandalism. Tetrick brought labor and equipment from his company on Thursday to repair the damage.
ELIZABETHTON — Old Highland Cemetery at the steep hill on Tipton Street was a busy place on Thursdays as workers spent the entire day repairing graves which had recently been tipped over in a few minutes of vandalism.
Joe Alexander, president of the Carter County Cemetery Company, looked on with satisfaction as employees of Hitchcock Memorials and Tetrick Funeral Home placed the toppled headstones back onto the bases. It was delicate and difficult work, with the larger headstones weighing more than a ton. It also was a job that required a lot of knowledge, because the headstones had to be sealed so that water did not seep in between the headstone and base. If that happened in the winter, the water would freeze and cause cracks in the stone.
Alexander said the Carter County Cemetery Company is responsible for maintaining the Old Highland Cemetery, making sure the grounds are mowed and landscaped. There isn’t money in the small fund for repairing the damage caused by the vandalism. For that reason, he was pleased that Tyler Tetrick, executive vice president of Tetrick Funeral Homes and president of Hitchcock Memorials, decided to volunteer his company’s resources to fix the damage. Five employees were sent to make the repairs, along with trucks mounted with cranes that move monuments and headstones on a daily basis.
“We have been in business in this community for nearly a century,” Tetrick said. “We have served many families during that time and many of those are buried here. Even some of my mother’s family is buried here.” When he heard of the vandalism and the new sadness the vandalism caused, Tetrick said “hopefully we will help reduce some of the new sorrows this act of vandalsim has caused. We are happy to be able to do this.”
The company even went beyond repairing the damage caused by the vandalism. Eric Mondrage, vice president of Heritage Family Cemeteries and Hitchcock Memorials said there were 19 gravesites damaged by the vandalism that were going to be repaired. He said his workers also found 12 other graves scattered around the cemetery where the headstones had settled and fell down over time. He said these graves will also be made right.
Tetrick said the workers will remain on the project until all of it is accomplished.
Under the professional care in which the workers repaired the damage, the graves all look well placed and level, ready to long outlast any scars or other damage left by the vandals.