ELIZABETHTON — Old Highland Cemetery at the steep hill on Tipton Street was a busy place on Thursdays as workers spent the entire day repairing graves which had recently been tipped over in a few minutes of vandalism.

Joe Alexander, president of the Carter County Cemetery Company, looked on with satisfaction as employees of Hitchcock Memorials and Tetrick Funeral Home placed the toppled headstones back onto the bases. It was delicate and difficult work, with the larger headstones weighing more than a ton. It also was a job that required a lot of knowledge, because the headstones had to be sealed so that water did not seep in between the headstone and base. If that happened in the winter, the water would freeze and cause cracks in the stone.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998.

