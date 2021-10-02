How much do you know about your county government?
Do you consider yourself knowledgeable when it comes to the duties of elected courthouse officials?
Test your understanding of local government by completing the following quiz.
1. County commissioners are elected by districts that are drawn based on population numbers established by the federal census. How many districts currently make up the Washington County Commission?
A. 25
B. 7
C. 15
D. 33
2. How many women now serve as members of the Washington County Commission?
A. 4
B. 2
C. 12
D. 23
3. What is the one high-profile elected Washington County Courthouse office not on the ballot next year?
A. County Clerk
B. Trustee
C. Register of Deeds
D. Assessor of Property
4. True or false: The Circuit Court Clerk is appointed by Criminal Court judges.
5. What is the primary duty of the county sheriff as outlined in Tennessee’s Constitution?
A. Protect and serve.
B. Operate a jail.
C. Fight crime.
D. Arrest moonshiners.
6. Which key courthouse job is filled by the chancellor?
A. Clerk and master
B. Truant officer
C. County Clerk
D. All of the above.
7. True or false: The county mayor has administrative control over all the functions of the courthouse.
8. The duties of the county trustee include:
A. Collecting taxes.
B. Receiving and disbursing county funds.
C. Managing the county’s cash flow.
D. All of the above.
9. The county mayor’s position was once called:
A. County executive
B. County czar
C. County regent
D. County chief
10. The county’s Register of Deeds primary function is:
A. Collecting parking fees.
B. Monitoring landfill capacity.
C. Recording and preserving such legal documents as powers of attorney, mortgages, liens and property transactions.
D. None of the above.
Extra Credit: How many members serve on the Washington County Board of Education?
A. 9
B. 15
C. 12
D. 5
Answers: 1. C; 2. B (They are Jodi Jones and Suzy Williams.); 3. D (This office will be on the ballot in 2024); 4. False (The position is filled by the voters.); 5. B.; 6. A; 7. False (The county mayor does not control the internal operations of other elected courthouse offices.); 8. D; 9. A; 10. C and Extra Credit: A.