Tennessee reported a record number of novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) deaths and current hospitalizations on Wednesday and its fourth-highest new case count of the pandemic. All of the top-four counts have been reported in the last week.
Northeast Tennessee, meanwhile, reported seven new fatalities, bringing it closer to setting a record for deaths in a single month — less than two weeks into November. The region’s active case count, however, is headed in the opposite direction.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 239 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 17,377.
- 7 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 326.
- 339 new projected inactive cases for a total of 14,863.
- 2,188 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 38, Greene 41, Hancock 0, Hawkins 22, Johnson 1, Sullivan 41, Unicoi 14, Washington 82.
- Active cases by county: Carter 301, Greene 316, Hancock 2, Hawkins 176, Johnson 68, Sullivan 608, Unicoi 114, Washington 603.
Local data analysis
While the death toll in Northeast Tennessee continues to rise, the region’s active case count is falling rapidly, dropping by 352 to its lowest point since late October. Only one county (Hawkins, +5) reported an increase in active cases on Wednesday, while every other county reported a drop — contributing to a decrease of 107 from Tuesday’s count.
While the decrease is a positive sign, it’s most likely due to testing not being as robust as it needs to be, rather than a genuine decline in active cases due to falling rates of the disease. On Wednesday, the region reported 1,593 new tests, which was up from Tuesday, but the positivity rate remained above 14% for the third straight day. No county that reported a new positive test reported a positive test rate below 10%, with Hawkins County’s 17.19% rate leading the region.
The downward trend also comes as the region’s death toll is climbing, with 29 new deaths reported since Monday — already the second-highest mark ever reported in a single week. Currently, Northeast Tennessee is averaging more than nine new reported deaths per day, which could lead to the region setting a new high mark for deaths in a week should that trend hold. The single-week record for new reported deaths is 49, set last week.
By the end of the week, Northeast Tennessee should also set a record for reported deaths in a single month. Through 11 days, the region has reported 78 deaths, just five below the record of 83 set in September.
New deaths were reported in Carter (+1), Hawkins (+1), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+3) and Unicoi (+1).
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities remained at a record level on Wednesday, holding steady at 217 even though officials say they discharged around 30 patients on Tuesday.
“It is not the same 217 patients, as we’ve talked about the past couple weeks,” Ballad’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said during a press briefing on Wednesday. “We had over 30 discharges, and so what we’re seeing is we’re discharging patients that we’re filling right back up, so we’re back up to 217 patients today.”
Of those 217, 39 (-2) are in intensive care and 23 (-1) are on ventilators. Only five ICU beds are available, as the system nears capacity.
Swift said COVID-19 patients account for roughly 20% of all hospitalizations across the system — double the statewide percentages in Tennessee and Virginia, which NPR reported is between 5-10%.
Swift said the region is seeing sicker patients, partly due to the population having more co-morbidities than in other areas of the state — with death rates following a similar trend.
There were five new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday, the most in Sullivan County, which added three. Carter and Washington also each reported a new hospitalization.
School-age children
Johnson City Schools announced on Wednesday that Science Hill High School would be reverting to a fully virtual schedule starting Thursday, due to COVID-19 concerns at the recommendation of the Northeast Regional Health Office.
As of Monday, SHHS had 166 students in quarantine and 15 in isolation who have tested positive, along with three faculty in quarantine and one in isolation. The school district said the remote schedule will run through Thanksgiving break (Nov. 25-27), and officials will decide on a learning method before students’ scheduled return on Nov. 30.
Regionally, there were 34 new cases reported among school-age children on Wednesday in Carter (+5), Greene (+10), Hawkins (+4), Sullivan (+7), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+7) counties.
ETSU
ETSU’s active cases continued to rise on Wednesday, up to 34 — but still well below the record of 46 reported last week.
There were 26 (-9) people quarantined in ETSU housing, which can include those infected or awaiting test results. The university has reported 16 (+7) new cases so far this week.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported another new COVID-19 death on Wednesday, bringing its toll to 43 — with seven new deaths reported thus far this week. As of Wednesday, there were 803 (+11) total cases attributed to the facility, of which 98 (-3) were active and 662 (+13) inactive.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 3,632 new cases for a total of 293,381 since tracking began in March.
- 89 new deaths reported for a total of 3,761.
- 259,438 projected inactive cases.
- 1,713 hospitalizations as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations data lags by one day.
- 29,690 new tests for a total of 3.95 million.
State data analysis:
Tennessee reported 89 new deaths on Wednesday, breaking the previous single-day death record by 11. The three highest one-day death totals have all been reported in the last two weeks, with 166 reported since Monday — about 60 shy of the weekly record set last week.
And for the third straight day, Tennessee reported a record number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, with the total rising by 228 over that time span. Of those hospitalized, 479 are in the ICU and 222 are on ventilators. Statewide, ICU capacity dropped by 3% and is now in the single digits with only 191 (9%) of ICU beds available.
Active cases rose by 248 statewide, up to 30,182.